John K. Mihalecz
Pittsgrove Twp. - John K. Mihalecz, 86 of Pittsgrove Twp., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family early Saturday evening February 23, 2019 under the care of Bayada Hospice. Born August 29, 1932 in Vineland, NJ he was the son of the late John and Antonina (nee Dolengicwicz) Mihalecz, and the husband of Jane (nee Battersby) Mihalecz.
John grew up on Garden road and was an area resident all of his life. John was a farmer and in his early years grew vegetables, then later raising alfalfa and timothy hay. He loved farming and was a handyman around his farm, fixing tractors, remodeling the farmhouse, and performing maintenance on anything that needed repair. He built two homes for his daughters and enjoyed making furniture. He was also formally employed with LoBiondo Bros. in Rosenhayn. He loved hunting, the art of glass blowing, and also enjoyed traveling with Jane in their camper. He was a member of Willow Grove United Methodist Church, and a member of the Traveling Campers For Christ. John was a proud veteran, serving in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and as a farmer, a steward of the land the Lord gave him to provide for his family.
Besides his wife Jane of 65 years, he is survived by his children; Karen Bell and husband Bill of Pittsgrove Twp., Sandy Comparri and husband Joseph, Sr. of Pittsgrove Twp., Michael C. Mihalecz and wife Sarah of Alexandria , Virginia, a brother, Stanley Mihalecz, sisters in law: Teresa Mihalecz, Charlotte DiMatteo, and Ann Hunt, six grandchildren: Erin Comparri, Joseph Comparri, Jr. and wife Heather, Nicholas Stoner and wife Brittanie, Jessica Dinovi, Colleen Bell, Sommer Bell, five great grandchildren: Hailey Comparri, Harper Comparri, Hazel Comparri, Trent Moorman, Rylee Moorman, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son 31 years ago, John Mihalecz Jr., two brothers, Joseph Mihalecz, Walter Mihalecz, and two sisters, Jennie Benner and Florence Rainear.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A funeral home visitation will be from 9:00a.m. till service time. The interment with military honors will be in Fernwood Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory be made to Willow Grove United Methodist Church, 1845 Parvin Mill Road, Elmer, NJ 08318.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 26, 2019