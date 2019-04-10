|
|
John L. Caselli
Newfield - John L. Caselli, 88 of Newfield, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born at the family homestead in Newfield, John was the son of the late Louis and Carmelina (Pioppi) Caselli.
He was the loving husband of 37 years to his predeceased wife, Rose (Patane) Caselli. John was also predeceased by his siblings, Sanford Caselli, Dorothy Fiocchi, Mary Palmonari, and George Caselli.
He attended Clayton High School and Saint Joseph's University, majoring in business. John began his career working for several supermarket chains, and with hard work later became an owner/operator of his own IGA Supermarkets and numerous other businesses such as Buena Vista Camping Park which he built, owned and operated from 1975 to 2005. He especially liked being involved in the day to day activities of his businesses. He loved operating equipment, working outdoors, enjoyed going to antique car shows and spending time with his family.
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his 3 children, Mary Caselli Renn, Louis Caselli (Erica) and John Caselli Jr. (Lee) and his 7 grandchildren, Gina Renn, Dominick Renn, Louie Caselli Jr., Rocky Caselli, Gianna Caselli, John Caselli III and Jake Caselli and his sister, Tessie McCullough.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland and on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9am to 10:45am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Saint Michael's Church, 504 S. West Ave. Minotola, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am. John will be entombed in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John L. Caselli to Caritas Christi Parish Pantry, 104 Catawba Ave. Newfield, NJ 08344. Please visit dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019