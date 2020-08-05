1/
John L. Chalow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L Chalow

Vineland - John L. Chalow, 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening August 4, 2020 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after being in failing health. John was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Mary (Bridi) & John J. Chalow. He was pre deceased by his wife of 56 yrs on June 22, 2020.

Before retiring, John was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Operating Engineers Union Local #825. He enjoyed tinkering with old tractors and cars.

John is survived by 3 daughters; Dawn Myers & husband Chuck, East Vineland, Kelly O'Neal & husband Steve, Richland, Laurie Rusnak & husband Danny, East Vineland, 6 grandchildren; Jamie, Charles, Nicholas, Jessica, Andreya & Zachary, 1 great granddaughter; Savannah, Brother Robert Chalow as well as several cousins, nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday August 7, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd. Vineland, NJ with Graveside Funeral services to follow at the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Carmel Rd., Millville, NJ. Social distancing and face coverings are required. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved