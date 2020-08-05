John L Chalow
Vineland - John L. Chalow, 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening August 4, 2020 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after being in failing health. John was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Mary (Bridi) & John J. Chalow. He was pre deceased by his wife of 56 yrs on June 22, 2020.
Before retiring, John was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Operating Engineers Union Local #825. He enjoyed tinkering with old tractors and cars.
John is survived by 3 daughters; Dawn Myers & husband Chuck, East Vineland, Kelly O'Neal & husband Steve, Richland, Laurie Rusnak & husband Danny, East Vineland, 6 grandchildren; Jamie, Charles, Nicholas, Jessica, Andreya & Zachary, 1 great granddaughter; Savannah, Brother Robert Chalow as well as several cousins, nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday August 7, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd. Vineland, NJ with Graveside Funeral services to follow at the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Carmel Rd., Millville, NJ.