John L. Fiocchi
Lakeland, FL - John L. Fiocchi, age 100, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, FL due to heart failure. He was born on July 23, 1918 in Vineland, NJ to Rosina and Adelfo Fiocchi. He resided in Vineland for 96 years and moved to Florida with his wife and son, Andrew in 2014. He grew up on a farm on Wheat Road in Vineland with 7 brothers and one sister. He was a faithful employee at Kerr Glass in Millville, NJ for 25 years. John was a kind hearted, benevolent and humble man, always willing to help those less fortunate. He was a talented musician who played the guitar, clarinet and harmonica. He attended Vineland schools. He served in the Army Air Corps, 319th Bombardment group, 440th Squadron in World War 2. He is survived by his son, Andrew of Lakeland, FL, son John (Christine) of Vineland, NJ, daughter Marlene Simpkins (Bill) of Bartow, FL, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Fannie L. Fiocchi, his parents, Rosina and Adelfo Fiocchi, daughter-in-law, Angela Fiocchi, brothers, Dante, Julio, Vittorio, Anthony, Roy and Alfonso and sister, Celia. In lieu of flowers, John's family asks that you preserve his honor and his legacy by just being kind to one another as he was, his entire life. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 2, 2019