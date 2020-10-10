John L. "Chick" Mayhew
Vineland - John L. "Chick" Mayhew, 76, of Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home on Tuesday morning October 6, 2020. Chick was born in Bridgeton, raised in Cedarville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Frances (Starkey) & John Lore Mayhew. He was also pre deceased by his 1st wife Connie (Pohlman) Mayhew in 2004. Before retiring in 2004, Chick was employed in the Glass Industry for many years. He was an avid golfer and played at many courses and tournaments over the years. He enjoyed working in his yard and visiting Atlantic City. He was fond of going out to dinner with friends but most of all he loved making his famous sauce & meatballs for family dinners with the kids and grandkids which brought him tremendous joy.
Chick will always be remembered for his generosity & kindness shown to others. He is survived by his wife Judith A. (Malone) Cole who he affectionately called "Ethel" Step daughter; Jennifer & Matthew Lutek & their children Brooke, Cheyenne & Alex, Step son; Brian & Jaime Cole & their children Gaige & Hayden, Step son; Charles & Corrin Cole & their children Kylee & Corbin, Son & daughter in-law; Jeff & Traci Mayhew & their children Sydney, Carly & Jeffrey, Sister; Frances Mintz as well as several nieces & nephews. He also leaves to cherish his memory many close friends.
Relatives & friends will be received on Friday October 16th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery,
Vineland, NJ. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
