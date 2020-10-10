1/1
John L. "Chick" Mayhew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. "Chick" Mayhew

Vineland - John L. "Chick" Mayhew, 76, of Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home on Tuesday morning October 6, 2020. Chick was born in Bridgeton, raised in Cedarville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Frances (Starkey) & John Lore Mayhew. He was also pre deceased by his 1st wife Connie (Pohlman) Mayhew in 2004. Before retiring in 2004, Chick was employed in the Glass Industry for many years. He was an avid golfer and played at many courses and tournaments over the years. He enjoyed working in his yard and visiting Atlantic City. He was fond of going out to dinner with friends but most of all he loved making his famous sauce & meatballs for family dinners with the kids and grandkids which brought him tremendous joy.

Chick will always be remembered for his generosity & kindness shown to others. He is survived by his wife Judith A. (Malone) Cole who he affectionately called "Ethel" Step daughter; Jennifer & Matthew Lutek & their children Brooke, Cheyenne & Alex, Step son; Brian & Jaime Cole & their children Gaige & Hayden, Step son; Charles & Corrin Cole & their children Kylee & Corbin, Son & daughter in-law; Jeff & Traci Mayhew & their children Sydney, Carly & Jeffrey, Sister; Frances Mintz as well as several nieces & nephews. He also leaves to cherish his memory many close friends.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday October 16th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery,

Vineland, NJ. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To e-mail condolences & tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved