|
|
John L. McCabe, Sr.
Millville - John L. McCabe Sr., 98, of Millville died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Friday evening February 28, 2020.
He was born in Altoona, PA on May 8, 1921 and was the son of the late Lawrence McCabe and the late Bessie Amelia (nee Pixley) McCabe Arnold. John lived in South Philadelphia and in 1971 moved to Rosenhayn. He had lived at the same Millville address for more than 35 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elsie Colebatch McCabe, in 1977 and by his second wife, Carol Brenoskie McCabe, in 2011.
A US Army/Air Corps Veteran of World War II, he served as a tailgunner on the B-26 Martin Marauder. He saw active duty in England, France and other parts of the European Theater. He was honorably discharged in 1951 as a Staff Sergeant.
Mr. McCabe was a welder by trade and he worked in Philadelphia for nearly 30 years for Eastern Body Company. He later worked for the Westinghouse Corporation and participated in the construction of the nuclear plant in Lower Alloways Creek.
While a resident of Philadelphia, he became a horse lover and eventually owned a horse which he boarded in Rosenhayn. Making regular trips to care for his horse increased his desire to live in the "country." He was excited to leave the life of the city to moved his family in 1971 to Rosenhayn.
Mr. McCabe was a longtime member of The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Margaret E. "Peggy" Martorana of Rosenhayn, one son, Michael J. McCabe and his wife Cecelia "Sandra" of Ephrata, PA, nine grandchildren, including Quinn (Gary), Zac (Kristina), Jared (Danielle), Robert A., Jason, Jennifer, Matthew, Melissa and Sean and several great grandchildren, including Isla, Scarlett, Tripp, Gordon and Peyton. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Hartley of WV and three step-children and their families, including step-daughter, Donna Brenoskie. He was predeceased by two sons, John L. McCabe Jr., in 1992 and Christopher J. McCabe, in 2003 and one sister, Peggy Kowalczyk.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church, Morton Ave. in Rosenhayn on Friday morning March 6th at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 10 until 11.
The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mr. McCabe's memory are requested to the Millville Army Airfield Museum, 1 Leddon Street, Millville, NJ 08332.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020