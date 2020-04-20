|
|
John Louis Pozzobon
John Louis Pozzobon, 56, was born on March 15, 1964 in Vineland, New Jersey and went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020 at Inspira Hospital. He had been on dialysis for ten years and passed due to complications from the coronavirus. He attended St. Mary's School in East Vineland, St. Augustine Prep in Richland, and received an associate's degree from Cumberland County College. John worked in sales and management of shoe stores, grocery stores and restaurants, but due to health issues was forced to go on disability. John was an avid sports fan. Before his disabilities, he loved playing baseball, golfing and bowling, receiving many awards. He was a diehard Phillies fan and the Dallas Cowboys were his football pick.
John is survived by his parents Dorothy Jean (Franks) and Edmond Pozzobon; two brothers, David Pozzobon and Steven Pozzobon; and nephew and godson Michael Pozzobon. He is also survived by his Uncle Lou and Aunt Joan Franks and Uncle Fred and Aunt Evelyn Franks. He will be dearly missed by his "forever friend" Felicia Petka. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Hootie. John is also survived by many specials cousins and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Louis and Dorothy Franks, and his paternal grandparents, John and Rita Pozzobon.
With concern for all during this pandemic, funeral services will be private with a Celebration of Life at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or to the . Written condolences may be shared on the website of FertigFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020