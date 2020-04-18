|
John M. Andrews, Sr.
Millville - John Morris Andrews, Sr., age 83 of Millville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Advanced Subacute Rehabilitation Center in Sewell, after a brief illness.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Orville and Marie (Simpkins) Andrews, he was a lifelong resident.
John attended Millville Public Schools and served our country in the Army National Guard for four years from 1959 until 1963.
John worked for several years in the mold shop at Armstrong Cork Company in Millville. Later, he spent many years working as a mechanic at the Model Blouse Company in Millville. He also worked as a mason / bricklayer for many years, retiring from the BACNJ Local 5 Bricklayers Union.
John will be sadly missed by his loving wife of over 64 years, Patricia (Noblett) Andrews of Millville; his son John Andrews, Jr. of Millville; his daughter Melissa Foster and husband Tom of Vineland; three brothers; one granddaughter Melissa; and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one son Daniel Andrews; one brother Robert; and one sister Jane.
John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you for all of the wonderful assistance provided by all of the Bayada Hospice personnel, especially Danielle, Carolyn, Sue, and Nancy.
A Graveside Celebration of John's Life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to: Bayada at Inspira Hospice, 603 North Broad Street, Suite 301, Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for John Morris Andrews, Sr. may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020