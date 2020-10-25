John M. Gulda



Millville, NJ - John M. Gulda, 71, of Millville, NJ, born in Philadelphia, and raised in Williamstown, NJ, 1967 graduate of Williamstown High, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.



Beloved son of the late Harry and late Harriet Gulda, Sr.



Survived by significant other Elsie Hoffman. Father of daughters Michellie Gulda and Christine Davoli.



Step father of OJ Peterson and the late Jimmy Peterson. Dear bother of Harry and wife Cathy Gulda and the late Thomas Gulda.



Also survived by his nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



John also loved caring for his beloved pets.



John was a former member of the New Jersey State Police Department.



John was a decorated US Marine Force Recon War Hero serving in the Vietnam War.



He was an active member of the Millville VFW Post 2169 and American Legion Post 0082.



Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held 10:30 am on Thursday, October 29th Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, Williamstown.









