Vineland - John Magee, 64, of Vineland, NJ passed away late Thursday evening May 14, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. John was born in Newark, NJ, raised in Kearny, and moved to Vineland in 1976. He was the son of the late Rose (Conlin) & Hugh Magee and the husband of the late Deborah L. "Debbie" (Banach) Magee, who died in 2008.
Before retiring in 2005 after 30 years of service, John was employed as a Police Officer for the City of Vineland Police Department. During his career as a police officer, he walked the beat on Landis Avenue, served as a K-9 officer with his partner Clyde, and worked hard to lead his union (Policeman's Benevolent Association) and protect its members. After retiring, he returned to work for the Board of Education as a Security Officer at Vineland High School. He was passionate in supporting the PBA and served as local number 266 delegate for many years. Outside of work, John enjoyed sports, especially the New York Giants and New York Mets. He spent many hours watching baseball with his sons, even taking them to Veteran's Stadium to watch the rival Phillies. In addition to baseball, he loved football and was a season ticket holder for the New York Giants. He also enjoyed simply spending time with friends and was a beloved regular at the South Vineland Tavern.
John is survived by his daughter; Courtney L. Magee, 3 sons; Robert J. & Laurie Magee, Matthew K. Magee, Derrick W. & Heather Magee, 2 Grandchildren; Riley & Bryce Magee, 2 Brothers; Hugh Butch" & Jim Magee, 3 Sisters; Sharon & William Holmes, Karen & Scott Campbell, Rosemary & Michael Romano, Mother in-law; Helene Banach, Sister in-law; Barbara & Robert Petroski as well as many nieces & nephews
Private funeral services will be conducted for the immediate family with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be conducted at a time when everyone can safely gather and celebrate the life of John. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the PBA Survivors Welfare Fund, 158 Main St., Woodbridge, NJ 07095. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020