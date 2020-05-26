|
|
John McGarry
Buena - John McGarry, 90, of Buena, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. John was born in Blantyre, Scotland to the late Patrick and Jane McGarry. He and his family moved from Scotland to New Jersey in 1958. John worked for over 40 years for Friendly's Ice Cream Company. .John is survived by his niece Kathleen Maguire. Due to Covid-19 restrictions John's burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020