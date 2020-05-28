John O. Snowden, Jr.
Cedarville - John O. Snowden, Jr., 80, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland.
Born in Elmer to the late John, Sr. and Jacqueline Snowden, he was the husband of Judith E. French Snowden. John had been a resident of Cedarville for the past 59 years and prior to that he had resided in Bridgeton.
Before his retirement, he had worked with Wheaton Plastics in Millville and Alcan Corp in Millville for many years. John served his country as a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a former member of the Cedarville Fire Dept.
He is survived by; his wife, Judith E. Snowden of Cedarville; his son, John O. Snowden III and his wife, Lisa of Neptune; his grandson, Eric Snowden of Neptune; his sister and her family, Connie Clarkson of FL; his sister-in-law, Sharon French of Cedarville and his brother-in-law, Arthur French and his wife, Betty of Cedarville. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John O. Sr. and Jacqueline Snowden; his grandparents, Fred and Hattie Snowden and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arthur and Martha French.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to the Lawrence Twp. EMS, P.O. Box 369, Cedarville, NJ 08311 or to the NJ Veteran's Memorial Home, Welfare Fund, 524 N.W. Blvd, Vineland NJ, 08360. Written condolences can be sent to the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Cedarville - John O. Snowden, Jr., 80, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland.
Born in Elmer to the late John, Sr. and Jacqueline Snowden, he was the husband of Judith E. French Snowden. John had been a resident of Cedarville for the past 59 years and prior to that he had resided in Bridgeton.
Before his retirement, he had worked with Wheaton Plastics in Millville and Alcan Corp in Millville for many years. John served his country as a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a former member of the Cedarville Fire Dept.
He is survived by; his wife, Judith E. Snowden of Cedarville; his son, John O. Snowden III and his wife, Lisa of Neptune; his grandson, Eric Snowden of Neptune; his sister and her family, Connie Clarkson of FL; his sister-in-law, Sharon French of Cedarville and his brother-in-law, Arthur French and his wife, Betty of Cedarville. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John O. Sr. and Jacqueline Snowden; his grandparents, Fred and Hattie Snowden and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arthur and Martha French.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to the Lawrence Twp. EMS, P.O. Box 369, Cedarville, NJ 08311 or to the NJ Veteran's Memorial Home, Welfare Fund, 524 N.W. Blvd, Vineland NJ, 08360. Written condolences can be sent to the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.