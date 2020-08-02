John Pronzati Jr.
Laurel Lake - John Pronzati Jr., 58, of Laurel Lake, Commercial Township, passed peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center on Friday, July 31, 2020. John was born in Philadelphia, Pa.
He had retired as the branch manager for Mohawk Tile & Marble of Absecon, NJ.
John was well regarded for his drumming skills and had played in several different local bands including; "2 Weeks Notice", "SID Catholic" and "DownPoor." He also enjoyed riding and racing his dirt bike. John was an animal lover, especially German Shepherds.
John is survived by his life partner and best friend: Sharon Esposito; brother: Wayne (Betsy); 2 nieces: Nicole Patterson (Roger) and Gina Pronzati; nephew: Evan Pronzati ( Martha) and his beloved German Shepherd, Magic.
John was predeceased by his parents: John Sr. and Anna; sister: Rita Ann Pronzati.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com
.