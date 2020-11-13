John "Jack" Rawlins
Vineland - John "Jack" Rawlins, 91 of Vineland, Pioneer, inventor, innovator, historical scholar, marketeer, raconteur extraordinaire, and a great lover of his family and friends passed away on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020.
His beloved wife Fran of 60 years was all Jack thought of and spoke about following her death. Wherever he went he would raise his arms up like a mighty eagle.
Jack leaves behind daughter, Kim, granddaughters, Katherine and Elizabeth; brother-in-law Francis Dondero, children, Steven Dondero, partner Greg Whitmire; Fran's daughter, Nancy, husband Ken, children, Caroline and Patrick; Nephew Robert Rawlins, wife, Nancy, daughter, Emily; John Rawlins, wife, Sandy, children Maria Ridge, son Austin; Erich Rawlins, wife, Christy, children, Pheyton and Rheese; Adriane Rawlins Warren, husband Stephen, daughter, Samantha; Brother-in-law, Joe Guida, children Jay Guida, Jill Dorsett, husband Chuck. Jack loved Tracey Morgado and son, Connor, like true family.
Tony Esposito, Annette Lipartito and John Bernardini - best long-term friends.
RACONTEUR/HUMORIST/CREATIVE WRITER/POET
Nephew John said: "He learned his skills from listening to the customers and Henry."
VHS Grad Jack was on track and football teams and first in his family to go to college; graduated in Journalism from Temple University. Jack had a very successful career as copywriter, promoter and creative writer for: Keen Manufacturing; Vineland Times Journal, LaSalle University promoter, and Fox Company; and Biovance. Jack was committed to the Vineland Historical Society and Nancy Steelman's Poetry Group.
IDEAPHORIA:
Ideaphoria - the ability to come up with lot of different ideas. Jack was full of ideas - creating promotions for many companies, including his favorite hangout, the Pickwickian Tavern and Smokery.
Jack was one of the most phenomenal storytellers and humorists known in this whole region! Jack will forever be in our hearts, passing on his stories for years to come!
Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.