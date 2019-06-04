|
John "Bass" Robbins
Millville - John "Bass" Robbins, age 57, of Millville passed suddenly on May 31, 2019, while doing one of the things he loved, golfing with his friends.
John was a lifelong resident of Millville and attended Millville High School, graduating in 1980. John had been a Union Laborer with Local 415 and retired in 2014 after 25 years. When "Johnny Bass" was not fishing or hunting, he could be found golfing. He was a member of Good Sports Gunning Club, and loved going to the cabin in Maine. He loved sitting in his tree stand with any niece or nephew he could coax up the tree. In his younger years he was an accomplished dirt bike rider competing in the A Class circuit. John could be found every morning eating breakfast at Larry's Bar and ended every evening at the OVT (office).
He was predeceased by his mother and father, Richard and Dolores Robbins, and brother, Tim Robbins.
John is survived by his: sister, Beth Donaghy and her husband William; nephew, Matthew (Lesa) Robbins; nieces, Kaitlyn (John) Lauber, Carli (Matt) Donaghy, and Alexis (Anthony) Donaghy; great nephew, Tim Robbins and three great nieces, Mackenzy Robbins, Kaydence Lauber, and Taya Lauber; many extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Friday evening from 5 to 8 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville. There will be a funeral service at 8 PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019