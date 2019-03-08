|
|
John Robert Albina
Luray, VA - John Robert Albina, 63, Luray, Virginia and formerly of Vineland, NJ, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1955 in Vineland, NJ to John L. and Marie B. Albina.
He was previously a custom home builder with his father and built homes in both New Jersey and Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, motorcycles, surfing and nature.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marie B. Albina and John L. Albina.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Wendy Melini (George), niece Bailey Melini and nephew Jared Melini.
A private burial will be conducted at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newfield, NJ.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 8, 2019