Resources
More Obituaries for John Albina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert Albina


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Robert Albina Obituary
John Robert Albina

Luray, VA - John Robert Albina, 63, Luray, Virginia and formerly of Vineland, NJ, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1955 in Vineland, NJ to John L. and Marie B. Albina.

He was previously a custom home builder with his father and built homes in both New Jersey and Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, motorcycles, surfing and nature.

He was predeceased by his parents, Marie B. Albina and John L. Albina.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Wendy Melini (George), niece Bailey Melini and nephew Jared Melini.

A private burial will be conducted at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newfield, NJ.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.