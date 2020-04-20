Resources
John Russell Calkin Obituary
Newport - John Russell Calkin, age 98, of Newport passed away Monday April 20, 2020.

He was predeceased by his wife Anna (Gates) Calkin and son John Russell, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Dayle Day and her husband Wayne of Millville, 6 grandchildren, Jacki Gray, Jennifer Szekely, Bill Klinck, John Russell Calkin, III, Lori Moore, and Raymond Calkin, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, nieces, Cindy Tomlin and Judy Gross and a nephew Jack Calkin.

John was a World War II Navy Veteran and served aboard the U.S.S. Hornet (CV-12) as a Seaman 1st Class USNR.

Funeral Services will be held privately for the family at Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
