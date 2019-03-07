|
John S. "Buck" Bourquin
Elmer - John S. "Buck" Bourquin age 95 of Elmer passed away on February 22, 2019. Born in Port Norris, NJ he was the son of the late Charles and Amanda (Terry) Bourquin. He was a 1941 graduate of Port Norris High School. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps. He became a radio operator/mechanic gunner and was assigned to the 8th Air Force 398th Bomb group. He served in World War II until 1945 where he participated in over 30 air missions from England into Germany via B-17. John received 3 bronze stars and reached the rank of Tech Sergeant. He married his wife Mabel (Pierce) who pre deceased him in 2012. After his service he worked as a skilled machinist for Kimbles Glass then Weatons and retired from Bellco Glass in 1985. He was predeceased by his son John Jr. and daughter-in-law Linda of Elmer and his daughter Bonnie Hess also of Elmer. John is survived by his sister Virginia Lawrence of State College, PA and four grandchildren, John Bourquin III of Elmer, Phillip Bourquin of Watford City, ND, Donna Ross of Elmer and Michael Hill also of Elmer. He also has one great-grandson Alex from Elmer. John enjoyed antique tractors, cars, and going to engine shows. He also enjoyed working at his home machine shop and traveling to England.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 7, 2019