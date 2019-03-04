|
|
John S. Connor, Jr.
Vineland - John S. Connor, Jr. passed away on Monday, February 25th at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, NJ, surrounded by loving family.
Born in Maple Shade to John Sr. and Hanorah Connor, he was a hardworking manufacturing manager, avid golfer, and die-hard defender of Philadelphia sports teams. John lived all across America in his lifetime, moving to Seattle, California, Florida, and Kansas before returning home to New Jersey. He was an Army veteran, an owner of thoroughbred race horses, and proud father of five children; three daughters, Marci Rustici, Kelly Connor, and Casey Connor; and two sons, John Connor III and Edward Connor, both predeceased. He is also survived by his devoted wife Rhoda, with him until the end.
Memorial services will be held on at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday, March 6th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 4, 2019