John S. "Smitty" Smith
Pittsgrove Twp. - John S. "Smitty" Smith, 83, of the Parvin's section of Pittsgrove Twp, passed away suddenly upon arrival at the Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, N.J. Smitty was born in Philadelphia and raised in Pittsgrove where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Julia (Zabielski) and John S. Smith, Sr. He is also predeceased by a son, Anthony W. "Tony" Smith & a twin sister Joan Parsons. Before retirement, Smitty worked raising layer chickens, his family having a predominant business in the area. He served three years as an Army medic during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged, after which he went on to have a successful career as a computer Programmer at Admiral Insurance, ultimately becoming Assistant V.P. Smitty was known to come home carrying his briefcase, holding an unlit cheroot cigar in his mouth.
Smitty spent the entirety of his life as a devoted husband and steadfast guide for his children. The family frequented the shore. His time was spent with them outdoors: fishing, clamming and camping. He took interest in scuba diving and metal detecting-which he did into the latter part of life. His way was discerning and gentle. Smitty watched content as generations of his family grew up around him. His presence was comforting with quiet charm. He enjoyed a good nap. He was a genius at making you laugh and you'd never see it coming. A reliable teacher, partner, and confidant. He is survived by his dearly loved wife of almost 60 years; Loretta (Zebley); his daughter, Lisa; two sons, John S. Smith IV and Edward Smith; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a loving host of family.
A private family funeral service will be conducted by Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, N.J. There will be a public memorial service at a later date when we can safely gather and remember the life of Smitty. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
