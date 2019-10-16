|
|
John "Jack" Sikking
Denver, CO - John H. "Jack" Sikking, passed away on October 13, 2019 in Colorado after living many years with Alzheimer's disease. Jack was born on December 28, 1941, the youngest son of Cornelius J. Sikking and Helen (Schneider) Sikking. Jack was raised on the family farm in Vineland, NJ and spent many happy years there playing in the woods. He was the first male in his family to graduate high school and the first person in his family to attend college, graduating from Austin Peay State University in 1966 with a degree in chemistry. After a brief career as a chemist at Dupont in Philadelphia, PA, Jack became a real estate broker, opening his own office, Spartan Realty, in Westville, NJ and eventually expanding into residential construction. An entrepreneur through and through, Jack later went into the manufactured housing business, before retiring due to poor health. An energetic, gregarious man with a big smile and a twinkle in his eye, Jack gave back to his community, serving in Deptford, NJ politics in many capacities, including Deputy Mayor. He was also very active with the Manufactured Housing Communities of Oregon organization and served on the board for many years while he owned businesses in Oregon. He was a devout Catholic, serving in many ministries including rectory and convent handyman, and any other task he was asked to do in a number of parishes in South Jersey. A generous man, Jack could always be counted on to help anyone in need. In Oregon, he was an active member of the St. John the Apostle Church and sang in the choir. Jack had many happy times with his choir member friends whose gatherings usually ended up with dancing and singing. Jack loved to sing and had a big, joyful voice, whether in the choir or singing karaoke. He enjoyed karaoke so much that he bought a karaoke machine for the choir gatherings. Whistling everywhere he went, you'd hear Jack before you'd see him. Sadly, his love of music was one of the first things that went away with Alzheimer's disease. Jack was also a devoted family man. He married Kathleen "Kay" McGinley Connors in 1999. They lived in Oregon, South Carolina, and Colorado during their 20-year marriage. Jack and Kay were lucky enough to travel the world together. Having visited five continents, Jack always found a church and karaoke place in them all. Earlier in life, Jack was married to Mary McCall, his high school sweetheart, for 32 years, and they had three children together. In addition to his wife, Kay Sikking, Jack is survived by his children, Susan Ekimoglou (Niko), Sharon McMullen (Patrick) , and John Sikking (Karina). Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his three siblings, brother, Cornelius "Neil" Sikking; sisters, Anne Lawrence and Rose Newcomb. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Jack Ekimoglou (Ryann), Maria Crennan (Dennis), Anastasia Ekimoglou, Michael Ekimoglou (Helen), Mary-Katharine McMullen, Brendan McMullen, Elena Sikking, and Nicolas Sikking; and six great-grandchildren, Nikoleta Crennan, Natalia Crennan, Zoe Ekimoglou, Zachary Ekimoglou, John Ekimoglou, and Olivia Ekimoglou. Jack is also survived by his stepchildren, Thomas Connors (Darlene), Steven Connors (Nanette), David Connors (Patricia) and Kristine Thomas (Scott). In addition, he is survived by six step-grandchildren, Steven Connors (Liz), Daniel Connors (Julia), John Pearce, Theresa Pearce, Cole Thomas, and Ellee Thomas; two great step-grandchildren Madison and Kasey Connors; his sister-in-law, Marie Sikking; brothers-in-law, Jim Lawrence and Bill Newcomb and numerous members of Kay's family. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Per Kay's request, please don't wear black. Bright colors are welcome! A church visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral at 11am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 3 Eves Dr. Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019