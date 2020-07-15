1/
John Staeb
1965 - 2020
John Staeb

Millville - John Fredrick Staeb was called home on July 14, 2020. After a 6 year fight with cancer. John passed surrounded by his family at home.

John was born October 26 1965 to Clarence and Helen Staeb. He is a graduate of Burlington County Vo-Tech where he studied diesel mechanics. He spent his life serving and protecting his country first as a member of US Army, then as a Correctional Officer at FCI Fairton. John spent most of his free time either enjoying the outdoors with hunting, fishing and camping or upgrading his HAM radio base station at home, along with riding his Harley and being on the open road.

John is preceded by his father Clarence Staeb, wife, Nelle Staeb and daughter, Hope Staeb. He is survived by his mother Helen Bolmer, his girlfriend Laura Holley, his two daughters, Barbara "B.J." (Matthew) Rossi and Tiffany (Richard) Long, two grand-daughters, Annalee & Piper, one sister, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Barr Funeral Home. 2104 East Main Street in Millville with a private service at 1PM.

If you knew John you know he would not want a big to do. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you spend time with your family in the great outdoors. Learn a new outdoor skill and think of John when you do. Raise a drink in his name and cast a line in his honor.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
JUL
18
Service
01:00 PM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
Funeral services provided by
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
