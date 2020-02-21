|
|
John T. Phillips
Bridgeton - John T. Phillips, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19th, at the Cumberland Manor Nursing Facility.
John was born in 1935 to Clyde and Rae (Jeffries) Phillips in Port Norris, NJ. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis MacDougall, in 1953 after which John and Phyllis moved to Millville, raised their family and spent the rest of their life together.
John is survived by his sons, Keith (Lorraine) Phillips and Bradley (Valarie) Phillips; daughter-in-law Lori Phillips; grandsons, Thomas (Katie) Phillips, Matthew (Jacinda) Phillips, Patrick (Jasmine) Phillips, Travis Phillips; great grandsons, Tommy and Charlie Phillips; step-great-grandson Sergio DelVicario; brother Clyde Phillips; sister Anita Davis; and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his wife Phyllis Phillips; son Dr. Jeffrey Phillips; and sisters, Joyce Peek and Jean Kelly.
John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His happiest times were when he was surrounded by his family. John had many interests throughout his life. He was a lifelong music lover and sang with a local Barber Shop Quartet. John was also a motorcycle enthusiast and spent many years taking cycle road trips with his family and friends. Being brought up on the Delaware Bay as the son of an Oysterman, Johns' passion for boating and fishing is a sport he enjoyed most with his wife, sons and grandsons.
John was best known at the Millville baseball and soccer fields as "Pop Pop" by all of his grandson's team members who, by the way, loved to hear him bellow "Pop Pop Is Here" before and during the games.
John was well known and was considered a friend by many. His presence drew people to him for his wonderful sense of humor, his ability to live everyday with enthusiasm and his way of finding joy in the little things of life. John will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
The services for John Phillips will be private. Memories and expressions of sympathy for John Phillips may be shared on the Obituary Tribute wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John Phillips may be made to The Tribute page at: http://act.alz.org/goto/John_T_Phillips
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020