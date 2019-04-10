|
John Uhland
Williamstown - John Uhland, 80, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully at Manor Care in Washington Township on Monday, April 8, 2019. John was born in Bridgeton and was lifelong resident of S. Jersey.
He was a retired glassblower, working for Kimble Glass Co. and Owens Illinois for over 39 years. John was a long time and active member of the Norma Mennonite Church, where he served as a trustee.
In his younger days, John was a skilled race car driver in drag races at Atco, NJ. He was an avid hunter and a Green Bay Packers Fan. He loved, and was proud , of working and caring for his yard, which always was well manicured and maintained.
John is survived by 2 sons: Thomas (Angela) and Jerry (Melissa); daughter: Donna Hoffman; son in law: Jeff Shifflett; 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Heather, Logan, April, Shane, Courtney, Kelsey and Gunner. He was predeceased by his beloved wife: Betty; parents: Charles and Beatrice and daughter: Sheri Shifflett. John was a loving father and grandfather.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 AM, in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to: , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Written condolences may sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 10, 2019