John W. Fidler III
Millville - John W. Fidler, III 58, of Millville died Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Millville he was the son of the late John W. and Susan Baglio Fidler. John lived most of his life in Haleyville and resided in Millville the past 3 years.
He was a member of Living Waters Fellowship in Haleyville. John enjoyed hunting, being with family, helping out at church, country music, Elvis, Johnny Cash and watching old western shows.
Surviving are his sisters, Jean Krigelman, Jackie Fidler, and Rebecca Sheppard and several nieces & nephews, Krystal, Susan, Joseph, Jr., Zachary, Ian. He was predeceased by his brother Joe.
A private service was held for the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 21, 2019