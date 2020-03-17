|
|
John W. Loper
Bridgeton - John W. Loper, 74, of Bridgeton passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and hospice.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Lewis Loper and Doris Miller Loper, he was the husband of Claire Biggs Loper. John had been a resident of Bridgeton for the past 50 years and prior to that he had lived in Salem.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed with the Kimble Glass Co. and he had also worked as a truck driver for Millville Trucking Co. John was a member of the Wheels of Thunder Car Club. He enjoyed Lionel Trains, Chevelles, antique cars and car shows.
In addition to his wife Claire, he is survived by his four sons, John W. Marks of Cedarville, John J. Loper of Millville, Brian K. Loper of Mantua and Timothy Loper of Cedarville; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Loper, Jr. and his sister, Betty Hannold.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, March 20th from 10 AM to 11 AM. Due to the current health situation we ask that all who attend maintain social distancing. If you are feeling ill or are of advanced age we ask that you please consider your own health and the health of those in our community before attendance. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020