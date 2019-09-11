Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cumberland County Community Church
1800 East Broad Street
Millville, NJ
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Cumberland County Community Church
1800 East Broad Street
Millville, NJ
John W. Lupton Ii


1994 - 2019
John W. Lupton Ii Obituary
John W. Lupton II

Newport - John W. Lupton II, age 25 of Newport, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 31st, 2019, due to injuries sustained during an automobile accident. He was born to John W. and Pamela Lupton on March 1st, 1994. John resided in Millville, NJ for most of his life and attended Millville Public Schools.

John worked in the Local 172 Laborers Union as a skilled form setter and concrete finisher. He was most recently working for Landberg Construction located in Mays Landing, NJ. Some of John's favorite things to do were fishing, kayaking, target shooting, mudding, and playing XBox.

John is survived by his parents John W. and Pamela Lupton, his sister Nicole Robbins (Jay) and nephew Julian, his sister Amber Lupton, his paternal grandfather, Jack Lupton, and his fiancé Samantha Bailey. He will also be dearly missed by his beloved pets Floki and Sadie.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at the Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 East Broad Street, Millville, NJ. Family and friends will be received starting at 6pm with a service at 7pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Funny Farm Rescue, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or the American Red Cross, 21 E. Main St., Millville, NJ 08332. A blood drive will be held at the Cumberland County Community Church on Friday, March 27th, 2020 from 2pm to 7pm in John's name. Written condolences may be sent to [email protected], or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
