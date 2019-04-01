|
|
John W. Pierce
Fairton - John W. Pierce aged 68 years of Fairton, passed away at his home on Thursday March 21, 2019. Although he had been in failing health, his death was unexpected.
John was born in Fairton, to the late Clifford C. Sr., and Thelma Sammons Pierce. He had been a resident of Fairfield Twp. since 2006 and prior to he lived in Vineland.
John had worked in the asphalt paving industry, working for South State Inc., and Don Rogers Inc./Diamond Materials, were he retired due to his health. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served as a cook in Germany during the Vietnam War. In his free time, he enjoyed watching TV, cutting grass, tinkering with small engines, painting and wallpapering.
He is survived by his sister, Janet Street of Bridgeton, sister in law Roz (nee Spagnola) Pierce of Fairton, his nephews Michael Pierce and wife Tammy (nee Peterson) Pierce of Fairton, John Pierce and his wife Terri of Maryland, and several other nieces, nephews , cousins and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Clifford C. Pierce Jr., and William M. Pierce.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service on Wednesday evening April 3, 2019 at 7:00p.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will take place privately in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 1, 2019