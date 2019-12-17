|
|
John W. Slattery
Millville - "John has a long mustache, the chair is against the wall."
John Walter Slattery, age 68 of Millville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday evening, December 14, 2019. He had been in declining health for quite some time. John was a deeply patriotic person and truly loved his country.
Born and raised in Drexel Hill, PA to the late William and Anne (Rosenbaum) Slattery, John graduated from Msgr. Bonner High School, Class of 1970. During his high school years, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, proudly achieving the level of Eagle Scout.
In 1969, at Union Lake Park, John met the love of his life, Mary Lou, and they shared 49 years of marriage together.
In 1970, John went on to faithfully serve our country in the United States Navy as a Submariner and Navy Diver. During his time in the U.S. Navy, John received his associate degree from Mohegan College.
John was extremely proud of his gallant military service and especially enjoyed the time that he spent as a Master Chief (Mustang) in the U.S. Navy. In 1992, after over 22 years of service, John retired in Washington D.C. as a Lt. Junior Grade, and settled in Millville with his family.
John then began a 20 year career as a Correctional Officer at the Southern State Prison in Unit 9 for over 20 years, retiring in 2015. He was widely known among his peers for being firm, fair and consistent at all times.
John was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association, the Millville Elks B.P.O.E, No. 580, and the Millville American Legion Nabb-Lesslie, Post No. 82.
Scuba diving, traveling, and paranormal investigations were among John's favorite pastimes. He also loved his Fox News Channel and all movies featuring John Wayne, the "Duke." But most of all, he treasured the time that he was able to share with his family, especially at events like the family BBQs over the years.
John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, May Lou (Hinds) Slattery of Millville; three daughters, Sonia Marie Lacy and husband Mark of Millville, Stephanie Leigh Ballurio and husband Barry Reed Jr. of Vineland, and Brandie Noel Slattery of Millville; his sister-in-law Joan Slattery of TN; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Kyle, Barry III, Connor, Macie, Sophia, Benjamin, and Madison; two loving cats, Adam and Pouncer; and his great grand-kitty, Ziggy. He was predeceased by one brother Keith Slattery; and one sister Sylvia Latierzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating John's life will be conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Johns memory may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or at the website: southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for John Walter Slattery may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019