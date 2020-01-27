|
|
John W. Weldon
Woodbine - John W. Weldon 77, of Woodbine died Saturday January 25, 2020 at home under hospice care. Born in Ridley Park, PA he was the son of the late Irwin F. and Sarah Scull Weldon. He was a lifelong area resident.
John proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. He retired from Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville where he was an Inspector and worked for them for 46 years. John enjoyed woodworking. John was a devoted Father of 2, and Beloved brother. He was called home by his Lord to end his struggles with this life- no more pain, no more worries, Our love goes with him, Our hearts ache for our loss-We are trying to rejoice in his freedom and peace. Love you pop!
Surviving are his children, John L. Weldon and Laura Weldon-Carroll, sister, Evelyn Hartem, 12 grandchildren.
At John's request there will be no services.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020