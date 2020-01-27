Resources
More Obituaries for John Weldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Weldon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Weldon Obituary
John W. Weldon

Woodbine - John W. Weldon 77, of Woodbine died Saturday January 25, 2020 at home under hospice care. Born in Ridley Park, PA he was the son of the late Irwin F. and Sarah Scull Weldon. He was a lifelong area resident.

John proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. He retired from Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville where he was an Inspector and worked for them for 46 years. John enjoyed woodworking. John was a devoted Father of 2, and Beloved brother. He was called home by his Lord to end his struggles with this life- no more pain, no more worries, Our love goes with him, Our hearts ache for our loss-We are trying to rejoice in his freedom and peace. Love you pop!

Surviving are his children, John L. Weldon and Laura Weldon-Carroll, sister, Evelyn Hartem, 12 grandchildren.

At John's request there will be no services.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -