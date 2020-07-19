1/
Pittsgrove - Johnnie Tiptjew Jr. of Pittsgrove, Age 38, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer. He was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey on August 28, 1981 to Connie and Johnnie Tiptjew Sr. He was a graduate of Cumberland Regional High School.

Johnnie was a hardworking, devoted husband and a loving and caring father to three daughters.

Johnnie was a diehard Cowboys fan, he enjoyed fishing and loved watching soccer GO GUNNERS!

He is survived by his wife Megan and three daughters Kylee (15), Aubree (6), and Maycee (3). His parents Connie and Johnnie Tiptjew Sr. His two sisters Melissa Madi (Steve), and Emily.

His mother in-law and father in-law Connie and Ronald McBride. His sister in-law Jessica McCarron (Donny). His nephews and niece, Koen, Stevie, Donny and Layci. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020 at Olivet Methodist Church, 933 Centerton Road, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318. Visitation 6:00 to 7:00 pm, Funeral Service 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations through Venmo@MeganJT-1.

www.adamsfuneralhome.org




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
