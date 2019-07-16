Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Johnny Rosario Obituary
Johnny Rosario

- - Johnny Rosario, 51 passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019 by his family's side.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Flores-Rosario; his mother, Elizabeth Rosario-Porrata; 8 siblings, 6 children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many other family members.

Johnny loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures; working, spending time with family and friends, playing pool, taking long drives and more.

We Miss You and Love You! No es un adiós, sino un hasta luego.

Family and friends whose lives Johnny touched are invited on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 to the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland from 9am to 10:30am, followed by a funeral service at 10:30am to support each other. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 16, 2019
