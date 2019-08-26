|
|
Johnny Salpietra
Vineland - Johnny Salpietra, Age 47, of Vineland, NJ earned his angel wings on August 21, 2019.
Johnny was a painter by trade. He was a big fan of the holidays, especially Christmas, decorating his house inside and out. Johnny loved the Dallas Cowboys. His hobbies were fishing, crabbing, watching the Hallmark Channel, especially the Christmas specials and the show finding bigfoot.
Johhny is predeceased by his mother, Julia (Farside) Salpietra, his father John Salpietra, his Aunt Carmella Farside who raised him and his sister.
Johnny is survived by his sister, Josephine Salpietra, his son Joseph Crist, his sister Maria Salpietra, his uncles Tony and Frank Farside, his cousin Debbie Possumato who was like a sister to him and her grandson, as well as many other dear aunts, cousins and friends. Johnny is also survived by his best friend Scrappy Dog.
Family and friends are invited for a gathering on Tuesday, August 27th at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Parlor at 9:00 a.m. and burial will be at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, to help with the overwhelming cost of his arrangements, donations may be made to Josephine Salpietra, 1976 N. East Ave., Lot 211, Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 26, 2019