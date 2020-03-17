|
Jon S. "Butch" Hiles
Hightstown and Millville - Jon S. "Butch" Hiles, age 76 of Hightstown, and formerly of Millville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro, after a brief illness.
Born in Landis Twp., he was a life long Millville resident, before moving to Hightstown in 2012 to be closer to his brother and his family. Butch was a graduate of Millville High School, Class of 1963.
For 15 years, Butch worked for Raritan Engineering, and retired due to a disability. He enjoyed watching sports, reading, and was a history buff.
Butch will be sadly missed by his brother Donald M. Hiles Sr. of East Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Martha (Kerrick) Hiles; his sister Jeanette Streeter; and his sister in law Joan Hiles.
Private services for Butch will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Jon S. Hiles may be shared at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020