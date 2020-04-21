|
Jonah "Preacher" Fred Hunt
Hopewell Twp. - Jonah "Preacher" Fred Hunt, 88, of Hopewell Twp. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home.
Born in Hardy, KY to the late Perry Hunt and Ollie May Hunt, he was the husband of the late Anna Shakelton Hunt. Jonah had been a resident of Hopewell Twp. since 1979 and prior to that he had lived in Fairflield Twp.
Before his retirement, he had worked as a lineman with Atlantic City Electric Co. Jonah was an avid gun collector and member of the Evening Star Lodge #7 F&AM.
He is survived by his son, Fred Allen Hunt of FL; his daughter, Gwendolyn Joan Dahl of Hopewell Twp; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Hunt.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with intement at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020