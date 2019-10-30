Services
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 465-7458
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SOAR Church
1324 DeHirsch Avenue
Woodbine, NJ
Jonathan "Nate" Murray


1932 - 2019
Jonathan "Nate" Murray Obituary
Jonathan "Nate" Murray

Woodbine - Jonathan "Nate" Murray, 86, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 2, 1932 in Wildwood, NJ.

Jonathan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; and all eight children, Lonnie (Lugenia), Camille, Dawn, Gail, Denise (Harold), Paula, Gary of NJ and Darlene of VA.

Viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the SOAR Church, 1324 DeHirsch Avenue, Woodbine, NJ 08270. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
