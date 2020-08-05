Joni Puzzo Kane
Joni Puzzo Kane, 63, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Joni was born and raised in Vineland, N.J., and was a graduate of Vineland High School, class of 1975. She was an avid learner and studied cosmetology, electronics/circuitry, and attended community college for Computer Information Technology holding a 4.0 GPA before landing a job as Vineland Public Schools' Public Information Assistant in the Technology Department for about 11 years before she retired disabled. Before this, she was a free spirit and worked an assortment of jobs in department stores (Two Guys), hairdressing, waitressing (Santelini's) and electronics manufacturing throughout her life, where she made many life long friends, with her work ethic and her sense of humor.
She was a self taught guitarist since high school, a song writer, phenomenal artist and vocalist performing in Select and Madrigal Choir in High School in her early days...And, continued to hold a soulful tune and strum and pick a precise guitar, for the rest of her days. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and their accomplishments in both the arts and sports, singing and playing music with her daughter, grandchildren & friends, was an excellent Italian cook, and an enthusiastic vegetable gardener. She was also the greatest animal lover, and fostered both cats and dogs, from shelters and older folks who couldn't care for them anymore. Her quick, witty sense of humor were legendary, as was her great memory capacity. She was predeceased by her parents, John Puzzo and Stella (Staropoli) Puzzo. She is survived by her daughter, Christina (Kane) Renzi, grandchildren Emma and John, and Kevin "Troubadour KP" Smith.
A musical, outdoor, Memorial service will be held at her Daughter's home in Newfield, Saturday August 8th at 5pm. All Covid safety precautions will be observed. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com