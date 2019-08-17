|
Jorge Antonio Justiniano Alicea
Vineland - Jorge Antonio Justiniano Alicea, age 80 of Vineland, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, then moving to New York during his young adult life. Jorge lived a very long and eventful life, filled with being part of many births, from children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and finally the blessings of great grandchildren; weddings, graduations and unfortunate deaths of immediate family members taken too soon.
A true patriarch of the Justiniano/Alicea Family, Jorge spent his good days making his daily "rounds", checking in on local family. He was a fantastic cook, to which all of his family enjoyed and had special requests. He spent his time lounging in his favorite chair and loved watching movies. He was an avid baseball fan, never missing a Yankees game. Family gatherings were at the center of his heart. He lived for enjoying the family laughing, cooking and listening to music together, while he watched on playing dominoes. He loved growing vegetables and raising his "pollitos". He was loved and respected by everyone. We will always remember him for the many values and lessons as well as the abundance of love he showed us all.
He was predeceased by his parents Maria and Jorge Sr.
He leaves behind his soulmate and life partner Yanitza Velaquez. He is survived by many brothers and sisters including Myrna and Rafael Valero, Ramon Justiniano , Jose Justiniano , Luis Sanabria and Rosemary Sanabria; his children and their spouses: Jorge and Clarissa Justiniano, Rosemary Justiniano, Edwin and Tara Justiniano, Wanda and Frank Lebron, Lissette Oliveras, Barbara and Luis Pagan, Jorge and Monica Justiniano, Jose and Michelle Justiniano, Carmen and Carlos Padilla, along with 24 children and 4 great-grandchildren.
Jorge's funeral service will be held today, Aug. 17th at 4:00 pm, with Deacon Samuel Soto officiating, at Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 3:00 - 5:00 pm. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 17, 2019