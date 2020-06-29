Jorge L "Luichy" Gonzalez Sr.
Vineland - Jorge L "Luichy" Gonzalez Sr., 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020. Jorge was born on July 13, 1933 in Utuado, Puerto Rico to the late Anselmo "Don Chemo" and Carmen Gonzalez. He came to the states in 1949 and resided in Vineland soon after. He was a man of great endurance, very loving and giving, a great sportsman and active community leader.
Jorge worked at Shieldalloy Corp in Newfield and retired from there in the late 1990's. He was an avid Domino player. He was an organizer of the Puerto Rican Domino League, co-founder of the Borinquen Softball League and was active and well known in the Puerto Rican Community. He was well loved by everyone who knew him. Jorge was also a longtime member of the Bet-el Presbyterian Church in Vineland.
Jorge is predeceased by his parents, Anselmo and Carmen; brother, Eduardo "Tato" Gonzalez, and granddaughter, Marissa Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Ana Gonzalez; daughters, Mildred Ramos (Frodicio) and Denise Dendrinos (George), and sons, Jorge Gonzalez Jr. (Laura) all from Vineland and Horacio Rivera from Florida; his sisters, Esther Hernandez and Nydia Narvaez (Ramon) and brothers, Sammy Gonzalez (Ana Gloria) and Roberto Gonzalez (Evelyn); grandchildren, Eddie Gomez Jr., Aris, Eleni and Yanni Dendrinos, Chantalle and Celine Gonzalez, Christian DeLannoy and Neveah Rivera and great grandchildren, Lea and Joseph Gomez and Oliver Turkawski and great great grandchild, Grayson Jimenez and his many other loving family members.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:30pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.