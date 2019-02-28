Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
23 W. Chestnut Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
23 W. Chestnut Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Vineland - Jorge L. Sotomayor, 83, of Vineland, formerly of Camden, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home in Vineland.

Beloved husband of Juanita (nee Quintana); loving son of Celestino and Julia Soto; dear brother of Isabel Betzaida Soto and Carlos Soto and his wife Blanca; loving nephew of Julio and Felix Núñez; Also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, and family members.

Jorge came from his hometown of San Sebastián, Puerto Rico in 1956 to Brooklyn, New York. After a few years he moved to the city of Camden, New Jersey where he married the love of his life, Juanita. They were happily married for over 53 years. While in Camden he became a successful small business owner. He founded Las Americas Jewelry Store, which became a staple of the city. After several decades he moved to city of Vineland, where he continued his jewelry business.

Jorge enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of wrestling and baseball. He was lifelong devoted member of the Catholic Church. He had a deep passion and dedication to his faith and family.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday morning, February 28, 2019 from 9am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am at Divine Mercy Parish, 23 W. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. Jorge will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
