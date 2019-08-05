|
|
Jorge Santiago
San Sebastian, PR - Jorge Santiago, of San Sebastian, PR died suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019 at home at the age of 82. Born on February 8, 1937 in Guayanilla, PR, he was the son of the late Pedro and Adela Santiago and the husband of Ana Santiago. Jorge was formerly of Vineland where he and his wife resided for 46 years before retiring to Puerto Rico in 1999. He retired from Crown Clothing Co. where he was a presser for 25 years. Prior to his employment in the garment industry, he was the owner of the Tropicana Bar in Vineland.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Ana Santiago; children, Adelina Santiago of Ambler, PA and Dr. George Santiago, Jr. of Bethpage, NY; and siblings, Ovel Santiago of Vineland and Leonor Rodriguez of Fort Pierce, FL. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings Sixto, Oliva, Lucila, Saturnia, and Martina. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his greatest joy.
Funeral services were held at Pepino Funeral Home in San Sebastian, PR on Thursday, July 25, 2019 and he was interred on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Pepino Memorial Park in San Sebastian, PR.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 5, 2019