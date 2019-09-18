|
|
Jose L. Rosario
Bridgeton - Jose L. Rosario, age 73 of Bridgeton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Jose was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico to the late Domingo and Antonia (Garcia) Rosario. He was a resident of Millville for many years until recently moving to Bridgeton. Prior to his retirement, Jose was employed by Video Pipe Co. of Newfield as a foreman for 12 years. He was a fan of N.Y. Giants and enjoyed motorcycles, playing the guitar and a good game of dominoes. Above all, Jose cherished the time he shared with his family.
Jose was predeceased by his sweetheart Dorothy Ann Cordova in 2015. He will be very sadly missed and forever loved by his family.
Graveside inurnment will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, Sept. 27th at the Oak Hill Cemetery, 182 S. Delsea Dr. Vineland.
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 18, 2019