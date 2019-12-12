|
|
José "Cheo" M. Gómez
Vineland - José "Cheo" M. Gómez age 85, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was the beloved and devoted husband of Sarita Gómez who predeceased him on December 22, 1995.
He was a faithful parishioner of The Spanish Assembly of God Church in Vineland, NJ. José enjoyed being an active member of the church. He is remembered for his love, compassion, and kindness to others.
José "Cheo" Gómez retired from Progresso Foods where he proudly worked as a cook. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with the family and gardening.
José M. Gómez is survived by his daughter Mayra Gomez-Tuso, his son José L. Gómez, daughter-in-law Millie Gómez, and grandchildren Danny and Melissa Gómez.
Family and friends may gather at the Spanish Assembly of God Church, 512 South 3rd Street Vineland, NJ 08360 on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm.
Burial ceremony will be held at the Spanish Assembly of God Church on Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:15 am. Followed by interment in Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Avenue Vineland, NJ 08360.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019