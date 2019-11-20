Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Church
23 W. Chestnut Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Church
23 W. Chestnut Ave.
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose V. Morales


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose V. Morales Obituary
Jose V. Morales

Vineland -

Jose V. Morales, 86, of Vineland, New Jersey, went to be with the Lord, peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving dad and grandpa.

Born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico on July 19, 1933 to the late Ramon and Saturnina (Berrios) Morales, Jose moved from Puerto Rico at age twenty. He remained a resident of Vineland, NJ for sixty-seven years and was employed as the head cook for forty plus years at Progresso. He loved animals, working on a farm, gardening and his family.

Jose was predeceased by his wife of fifty plus years, Lydia Maria Morales. He was also preceded in death by his three sisters and one brother.

Jose is survived by six children, son Jose Morales, Jr. and wife Kathy, daughter Neida Morales-Morgan and husband Barry, son Danny Morales, daughter Nancy Morales, son Naet Morales and wife GiGi, and son Raymond Morales and wife Rosie, all of Vineland, NJ; as well as 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jose is also survived by his brothers Eddy and Juan Morales, of Orocovis, Puerto Rico and his sister, Carmen Ortiz of Trenton, NJ.

The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, November 25th at 10:00 A.M. at the Divine Mercy Church, 23 W. Chestnut Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The viewing will be held on Sunday, November 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland and also on Monday morning from 9:00-10:00 am at the Church.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -