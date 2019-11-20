|
|
Jose V. Morales
Vineland -
Jose V. Morales, 86, of Vineland, New Jersey, went to be with the Lord, peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving dad and grandpa.
Born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico on July 19, 1933 to the late Ramon and Saturnina (Berrios) Morales, Jose moved from Puerto Rico at age twenty. He remained a resident of Vineland, NJ for sixty-seven years and was employed as the head cook for forty plus years at Progresso. He loved animals, working on a farm, gardening and his family.
Jose was predeceased by his wife of fifty plus years, Lydia Maria Morales. He was also preceded in death by his three sisters and one brother.
Jose is survived by six children, son Jose Morales, Jr. and wife Kathy, daughter Neida Morales-Morgan and husband Barry, son Danny Morales, daughter Nancy Morales, son Naet Morales and wife GiGi, and son Raymond Morales and wife Rosie, all of Vineland, NJ; as well as 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jose is also survived by his brothers Eddy and Juan Morales, of Orocovis, Puerto Rico and his sister, Carmen Ortiz of Trenton, NJ.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, November 25th at 10:00 A.M. at the Divine Mercy Church, 23 W. Chestnut Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The viewing will be held on Sunday, November 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland and also on Monday morning from 9:00-10:00 am at the Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019