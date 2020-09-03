Joseph A. Artesi, Sr.
Joseph A. Artesi, Sr. was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 2, 1940 and passed quietly on Sunday, August 30, 2020 while at home with his wife Carol A. (whom he has shared his life with for 31 years) after an extended illness.
He attended the St. Thomas Aquinas Grammar School and graduated Livingston High School. He later attended and graduated from the Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ with a Master's degree in Biology and Chemistry. He also attended Kirksville Osteopathic School of Medicine.
He is the founder of The New Jersey Olympic Center and New Jersey State Black Belt Association where he taught hundreds of children and adults the art of Goju Ryu Karate. He himself was trained by the late Peter G. Urban, founder of Goju Ryu Karate in America as well as other great Masters and Senseis.
Joseph was an innovator and pioneer where he was responsible for having introduced several programs that were implemented into the training regiments of the New Jersey State Police as well as having presented legislation in the State of California.
He was very active in the City of Vineland where he also introduced martial arts and fitness programs that served people of all ages.
He is predeceased by his parents, Gioachino Artesi and Palmina (Silvestri) Artesi; his son, Joseph A. Artesi Jr. and Marty Manuel (special student).
Joseph leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Carol A Wood; people he considered his sons, Anthony D. Lingo, James Thornton, Keith Sharper and Eddie Andujar and a host of other people whose lives he has touched in one way or another. He will truly be missed.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9am to 11am, followed by funeral services from 11am to 1pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361. Repass will be at 2526 Dante Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361 at 1:00pm. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
