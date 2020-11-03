Joseph A. Chinnici
Vineland - Joseph A. Chinnici, 93, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning November 3, 2020 at home after being in failing health. Mr. Chinnici was born & raised in Rosenhayn and was a longtime Vineland City resident. He was the only son of the late Peter & Angelina (Patch). He was happily married to his love of 67 years, the late Clara M. (Swenlin) Chinnici who died in 2017.
Together with his father in-law & brother in-law, they built their forever home in which he & Clara resided and raised their children & several dogs. Joe was a committed serviceman. He served two years in the Merchant Marines and later spent two years in the Army during Korean War as a Sgt. He was also a loyal employee of the City of Vineland spending over 40 years with the city's Electric Utility working outside and climbing poles in all weather conditions. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and shares his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. He and his late wife would regularly take their children camping when they were growing up. He shared his passion of hunting with is son, and introduced his grandchildren to fishing.
Joe is survived by his son & daughter in-law; Pete Sr. & Kathy Chinnici, Daughter & son in-law; Linda & Stan Wells, 2 grandchildren; Ashley & husband Zachary Bupp, Peter Chinnici, Jr. & fiancée Jacqueline McLay, 2 Great Granddaughters; McKenzie & Gabrielle Bupp, Grand-Dog: Sari Wells, his faithful caregiver Alla, Brother in-law; Richard Donaghy as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com