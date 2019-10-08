Resources
Joseph Ambrose

Joseph Ambrose Obituary
Joseph Ambrose

Chardler, AZ - Joseph Corky Ambrose passed away after extended illness on Oct 3, 2019. He resided in Chandler Arizona for the past twenty years. He lived most of his life in Vineland and worked at Sears and American Appliance store.

He was preceded by his parents Joseph Ambrose Jr. and mother Alma Ambrose. He is married to Debra Woods Ambrose and has five children. Josh also has two brothers, Robert and wife Edna Ambrose and Dennis Ambrose.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
