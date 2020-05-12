|
|
Joseph C. "Joe" Jaggers, Sr.
Forest Grove - Joseph C. "Joe" Jaggers, Sr., 93, of the Forest Grove section of Franklin Twp. passed away peacefully at home with his devoted daughter & caregiver Denise by his side on Sunday May 10, 2020. Joe was born in Millville and was a longtime resident of Forest Grove. He was the son of the late Zella (Albertus) & Charles P. Jaggers, Jr. He was also pre-deceased by his son Joseph C. Jaggers, Jr., daughter Jean A. (Jaggers) Young, grandson Charles A. Hall, sisters Gertrude Jervis &, Elizabeth Pettifer & brother Lawrence Jaggers.
Joe was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1944. After high school he entered the U.S. Navy during W.W. II. & served as a Seaman 1st Class & received the American Theatre Medal & Victory Medal. After his military service he began working initially as an auto mechanic, then at Kimble Glass in Vineland and then went on to work at Armstrong Cork, Kerr Glass & lastly with Foster Forbes of Millville with 39 yrs of service. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, & gardening. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife to Florida, Arizona, Pocono's, cruising to Alaska & Bermuda. He loved the Forest Grove Fire Co, Sta 43-5 in which he served 63 yrs. Joe was Chief 1963-1977, Fire Commissioner 1997-2016 & served as a Fire Policeman during Chief Ron Allonardo's tenure. He was dedicated to the fire company and took great pride in their fleet of apparatus and working the annual Chicken Barbeque. He was a member of the American Legion, Loyal of the Moose. The last few years Joe participated in the VA's Homebased primary care program from whom he received great medical care while right at home.
Joe is survived by his wife of 72 yrs; Marian (Fresne) Jaggers, Daughter's; Carol A. Lawton & Denise S. Jaggers-Hall, Grandchildren; Gerald McKnight, Jr., George Hall, Destiny Lancaster, Patrick (Susan) Young, Jennifer Hall, Becky (Michael) Markert, Steven (Cassie) Hall, Great Grandchildren; Christian, Amanda, Teagen, Monika, Michael, Savannah, Tzeitel, Andrew, Donald "DJ", Zeplyn, Great Great Granddaughter; Charlotte, Brother in-law; Marius A. (Mary) Fresne as well as many nieces, nephews & cousins.
A private family funeral service will be with Fire Dept Honors conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial at the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. We encourage all to share memories, photos, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. There will also be a video of the funeral service and honors performed on his personal memorial page on the funeral home webpage. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Grove Vol Fire Co., 1635 Forest Grove Rd., Vld, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020