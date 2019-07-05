|
Joseph "Joe" Cimino
Washington, IL - Joseph "Joe" Cimino, 72, of Washington, IL, formerly of Millville, NJ, passed away at 5:35pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 21, 1946 in Millville, NJ to the late Anthony J. and Anne A. Hall Cimino. He married Donna DeBolt on November 22, 1991 in Washington, IL.
Surviving is his wife Donna of Washington, IL; son, Daniel (Nicole) Schlueter of Deer Creek, IL; grandsons, Joshua A. and Nicholas D. Schlueter; brothers, James R. (Liz) Cimino and Gary W. (Karen Wettstein) Cimino, both of Millville, NJ; and thirteen nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from high school in Millville, NJ, where he was a stellar football player, going on to play in junior college. Following his service in the US Navy from 1969-1975, he earned Bachelor's degrees from Alaska Pacific University and State University of New York, and a Master's degree from State University of New York, later completing PhD coursework at University of Illinois. He retired from Caterpillar in 2014 and was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He was an avid golfer, always striving to improve his game, and enjoyed working at Hillcrest Golf Center. Some of his fondest memories were made at the Jersey Shore, spending time there as a boy and eventually playing there with his grandsons. Above all, his faith was the foundation of his life. He loved mentoring new Christians through Alpha and he was an active member at Crossroads United Methodist Church, serving the church in many ways.
His family would like to thank the staff at UnityPoint Methodist 7 Hamilton and Transitions Hospice for their care and support during Joe's illness.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, IL. Rev. Dr. Jason Woolever and Rev. Sarah Wanck will officiate. Family will receive guests from 2-5:00pm Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be in the columbarium at Crossroads.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church, which will be used to glorify Jesus by enhancing the welcome ministries there.
Joe's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 5, 2019