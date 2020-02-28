|
|
Joseph E. Trout, Sr.
Vineland - Joseph E. Trout, Sr., "Jab-Jab," 65 of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the University of Penn Hospital, PA. Born in Vineland, he was a graduate of Vineland High School, then joined the United States Army.
After military service, Joseph was dedicated to auto mechanics, including multiple specialties, proudly following in his father's footsteps. Joseph had a passion for restoring classic cars, proudly owning a 1955 Chevy Belair in canary yellow--his favorite color. He dedicated his weekends to working on cars with his son, (Joseph), and was always eager to participate in family events to specifically include those that involved his grandchildren.
He was passionate and caring to his beloved Yorkshire Terriers, Lady Diana and the late Jab-Jab, and enjoyed gardening vegetables to share with family and neighbors.
Joseph took great pride in traveling and spending weekends enjoying life with friends (Michele), and family, going out to eat, and participating in community festivities and flea markets.
He made people feel comfortable with his outgoing personality.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert E. Trout and Louise I. (Bernardi) Trout and his sister, Irene E. Trout Kelso.
He is survived by his loving former wife, Carmela Circone; children, Bernadette Gray (Scott), Josephine Trout, (Johnathan) and Joseph E. Trout, Jr. (Stephanie); grandkids, Raymond, Jeramiah, Angela, Evelyn, Josephine, Vivian and Little Joey; his brother, Robert A. Trout (Vicky) of Florida; his sister, Alice H. Trout Weber (Daniel) of Glassboro; his nephews, Jimmy Trout (Elaina), Jason Trout (Candy), Robert J. Trout (Shelly), John D. Garton, Jr (Jennifer), Robert J. Garton (Gloria) and his nieces, Jacqueline L. Kelso and Alexis J. Kelso.
Family and friends will be received on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday morning from 10am to 11:30am with military honors being performed at 11:30am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020